Tax Law Dispute Divides Nigerian House of Representatives

The Nigerian House of Representatives has rejected accusations from its Minority Caucus regarding the legality of the country’s newly passed tax reforms. The controversy erupted over claims that the final versions of the tax laws differed significantly from what was approved in parliamentary sessions, a charge dismissed by the House leadership as politically motivated.

Deputy Spokesman Philip Agbese, speaking to the press in Abuja, presented “Certified True Copies” of the laws as proof that the tax reforms were passed without any illegal alterations. The documents, Agbese argued, debunked the allegations made earlier by the opposition. He characterized the claims as “belated” and dismissed them as irrelevant, given the release of the authentic copies. “This report is merely political theatre,” he said, adding that the controversy surrounding the tax laws was “a storm in a teacup.”

The Dispute Unfolds

The rift centers on the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which was a central part of President Tinubu’s broader economic recovery strategy. The Minority Caucus, led by Afam Ogene, accused the ruling government of altering the tax laws during the final printing process. The opposition argued that these changes included “strange clauses” that could grant the executive unchecked powers, potentially undermining the role of the legislature.

In response, Agbese acknowledged the possibility of minor clerical errors during the printing of the laws but insisted that these had been corrected. He reaffirmed that the laws passed by the legislature were the same as those published in the gazette. “There’s nothing to hide,” Agbese stated. “The law is what we passed, nothing more, nothing less.” He further emphasized that the rapid release of the Certified True Copies (CTCs) should be seen as evidence of the government’s transparency.

Political and Economic Stakes

The dispute carries significant weight, as the tax reforms are a cornerstone of President Tinubu’s efforts to revive Nigeria’s economy. Any legal challenges or uncertainty surrounding the legitimacy of these laws could undermine investor confidence and delay the reforms’ implementation. The ruling party, eager to avoid any disruption to the reform process, is committed to quelling the controversy swiftly.

However, the clash exposes deeper tensions within the National Assembly. The Minority Caucus has accused the government of stifling opposition voices and undermining parliamentary oversight. “We will not be silenced,” Ogene vowed. “Nigerians deserve to know if their laws are being written in parliament or in dark rooms.” As the fight intensifies, the question remains whether the dispute will be resolved within the legislature or taken to court for final arbitration.

The future of the 10th Assembly’s legislative legacy is now at risk as both sides brace for the political fallout from this ongoing controversy.