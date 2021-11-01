Tata Motors’ losses are widening as a result of chip shortages and rising costs.

Tata Motors of India reported a third consecutive quarter of losses on Monday, blaming semiconductor shortages and increased raw material prices for the automaker’s losses.

In the three months ending September 30, net losses increased to 44.41 billion rupees ($592.81 million), compared to a loss of 3.14 billion rupees in the same quarter previous year.

Revenue from operations increased by more than 14 percent to 613.78 billion rupees in the first quarter of 2020, thanks to a rebound in the company’s domestic business.

“Semiconductor difficulties and commodity inflation will continue to have an impact in the short future, and we are doing everything we can to manage them,” the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

The global chip scarcity had a particularly negative impact on Tata Motors’ UK affiliate and Britain’s largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, with revenues plummeting 11.1 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Semiconductor production cuts induced by the pandemic have resulted in a global shortage of microchips, which are a vital raw material in electronics and a fundamental component in automobile production.

“The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to be problematic, but I’m encouraged by the efforts we’ve taken to mitigate the impact,” Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore said in a statement.

“We are well positioned to return to great financial performance when semiconductor supply begins to improve,” he continued, citing robust customer demand and a record order book.

As the economy recovered from the pandemic’s dampening effect, the company’s India division returned strongly in the quarter, with revenues soaring 90.7 percent year over year as passenger and commercial vehicle sales rose.

The company’s newer electric-vehicle division surged thrice in revenue, with 2,704 automobiles sold in the most recent quarter.

Tata Motors’ stock ended the day 0.56 percent higher in Mumbai, ahead of the earnings report.