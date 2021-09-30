Tariffs on steel and aluminum threaten to derail renewed US-EU trade cooperation.

The United States and the European Union made progress this week in repairing their ties by resuming collaboration on important trade and technological matters, but the fragile truce may be shattered again if the sides cannot resolve their dispute over US steel and aluminum tariffs.

The disagreement has dogged transatlantic trade ties for more than three years, but it was not on the agenda of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTCmaiden )’s meeting, which concludes Thursday.

Metals tariffs, however, cast a pall on officials from Brussels and Washington’s exuberant statements about their restored cooperation following the difficult years under Republican President Donald Trump, who shattered relations with both friends and foes.

The Europeans are looking for a clear signal from President Joe Biden’s administration, at least on trade policy, that Trump is changing his mind.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commissioner for Trade, stated earlier this week that talks to resolve the dispute were in the “advanced stages.”

However, a European source conceded that finding a solution “will not be easy” after meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and more informal discussions.

On the sidelines of the TTC meeting, the official told reporters, “We need to study all available possibilities,” including if the option of setting import quotations would be “favorable to us.”

In June 2018, Trump slapped 25% tariffs on steel and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports from a number of countries, including the European Union.

The Europeans replied by imposing tariffs on well-known American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi’s blue jeans, and bourbon.

Beyond the economic consequences, the US action enraged Brussels since Trump justified the taxes by citing national security concerns.

The European official stated, “We do not consider ourselves as a threat to national security in the United States.” Finding a long-term solution, though, is the “sticking point.”

However, industrial interest groups exert pressure on governments on both sides of the Atlantic, and Biden has made vows to defend American workers, while US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has emphasized the need to reign in excess global output.

When asked if adopting export quotas was an option, the European official said it would depend on the offer since “it has to be a win-win situation.”

The clock is ticking, according to Dombrovskis, to find a solution.

In June, the two sides began talks on the dispute, setting a December 1 deadline for a resolution, and the EU postponed a scheduled tariff increase. Brief News from Washington Newsday.