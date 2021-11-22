Target will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day. Extending Practice Began Permanently During COVID.

According to the Associated Press, Target stated Monday that it will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day indefinitely, continuing a practice started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being pushed to reconsider the usual opening to the holiday shopping season by offering prolonged sale events beginning as early as October, several merchants enjoyed robust sales last year.

According to the Associated Press, the modified holiday shopping format was originally intended to reduce crowds in stores, which could worsen the virus’ spread. However, rather than the customary rush in the days following Thanksgiving, American shoppers appeared to prefer the change to take advantage of bargains and offers over a longer period of time.

According to figures from the National Retail Foundation, the country’s largest retail trade association, holiday sales in the United States increased 8.2 percent in 2020 over the previous year. According to the Associated Press, the association predicts that Christmas sales will increase by 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent in 2021.

In a statement to workers, Target CEO Brian Cornell stated, “What started as a temporary measure motivated by the pandemic is now our new standard—one that honors our capacity to deliver on our guests’ holiday desires both within and far beyond store hours.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Target’s new norm, which comes on the heels of strong sales last year, may encourage other shops to follow suit.

Target confirmed Monday that while distribution and call centers will be open on Thanksgiving, shops will be closed.

Target joined other shops in starting off Black Friday sales a day early and generating a holiday frenzy following the turkey feast a decade ago. Many did so in order to compete with Amazon.com and other internet competitors.

However, the change appeared to be merely cannibalizing Black Friday sales. And huge businesses faced backlash from critics who claimed that thousands of workers were compelled to labor during the holidays rather than spend time with their families.

Some retailers and malls, such as the Mall of America in Minnesota, have stopped doing so and will be closed on Thanksgiving. Some stores, such as Costco and Nordstrom, did not open their doors throughout the holiday, citing a desire to respect the occasion.

Thanksgiving had come and gone. This is a condensed version of the information.