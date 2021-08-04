Target has joined Walmart and Kroger in bringing back employee masks.

Target (TGT) will begin requiring all of its staff to wear face masks on Tuesday, while also “strongly recommending” that customers in areas of the country with significant or high-risk transmission use masks.

Regardless of their vaccination status, Target employees will be required to wear face masks, according to the company, who stated that the “health and safety of our guests and team members has been Target’s top priority throughout the epidemic.”

Target stated that it will continue to comply with all local regulations and constantly monitor CDC guidelines.

Target’s policy shift comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its COVID-19 mask standards, advising that everyone should wear a face mask in locations with a significant or high risk of transmission.

Following the CDC’s statement, Walmart revised its mask policy, forcing employees to wear masks in select areas of the country where the COVID risk is higher.

The retail giant stated that it is not applicable to all stores and that it would be up to the store manager to check the CDC map each week to see if the store was in a county with a significant or high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Kroger’s mask policy has also been modified, with both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff “highly encouraged” to use face masks.

Previously, only unvaccinated personnel were forced to wear masks.

“In light of the Delta variant and new CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who have been vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” the business stated in a statement. We will continue to follow all state and local regulations and encourage all Americans, including our employees, to be vaccinated.”

Apple, a tech company, changed their face mask rule as well. The iPhone maker was one of the first corporations to announce that half of its 270 outlets will require both personnel and customers to wear face masks.

Target’s stock was trading at $257.43 at 2:20 p.m. ET on Monday, down $3.61, or 1.38 percent.