Target Black Friday 2021: Get Early Access, Deals Throughout the Month, and More

Target (TGT) is kicking up its Black Friday 2021 sales on Sunday, giving consumers plenty of time to save throughout the month on “Holiday Best” offers.

Target’s “best-planned price of the season” is touted as the “Holiday Best” discounts, which the business claims means customers will know they are getting the best deals of the season.

In a statement, Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said, “We know many of our guests are seeking to shop early this season, and that value is tremendously important to them, especially during this time of year.”

Target’s Holiday Best Deals will begin on Sunday and will be available in stores and online at Target.com until November 6th.

During the sale, customers may save on “hundreds of presents across electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, clothes, beauty, and more” by using Target’s order pickup and drive-up services.

Every Sunday leading up to Black Friday 2021, Target will launch a fresh weeklong “Holiday Best” sale. Thanksgiving Day will be a holiday for the store, but it will reopen the next day.

Starting on Sunday, the following are some of the best offers that will be available:

Throughout the busy shopping season, Target announced it will introduce surprise one-day Holiday Best discounts.

Consumers can use Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee if an item they bought is cheaper in-store, online, or within 14 days after purchase at a competing shop through December 24.

Walmart, Amazon, Macy’s, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Kohl’s, and other retailers have already announced early Black Friday specials.

Target’s stock was trading at $259.20 at 10:58 a.m. ET on Thursday, up $2.66 or 1.04 percent.