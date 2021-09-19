Tapering by central banks is on the horizon.

Is it better to taper or not to taper?

That is the topic that central bankers are debating as they consider when to dismantle the huge economic stimulus measures put in place last year to avoid a pandemic-induced Great Depression.

“It is unavoidable that monetary and fiscal support be withdrawn. “The main question is timing,” M&G Investments fund manager Eva Sun-Wai said.

As the Federal Reserve of the United States and other central banks meet this week, here are some critical issues about their monetary policies:

Last year, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and its counterparts in Japan, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere lowered interest rates and launched massive asset-buying programs to avoid an economic meltdown.

The programs’ purpose is to keep the economy humming by making borrowing money more affordable for individuals, corporations, and governments.

The Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, dropped rates to zero when the epidemic broke out in March 2020.

It is buying at least $80 billion in Treasury paper and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities each month to provide liquidity to the world’s largest economy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has a 1.85 trillion euro pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP), which allows it to buy assets in financial markets such as bonds, causing their values to increase and interest rates to decrease.

The ECB has maintained a zero interest rate on its main refinancing operations.

Inflation has surged over the world, prompting market expectations that central banks will tighten the money supply to cool markets and prevent overheating.

This year, interest rates were hiked by central banks in Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, the Czech Republic, and Iceland.

However, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England, which also meet this week, have all kept to their guns thus far.

Officials from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England have all stated that inflation is merely temporary and a result of prices recovering from their lows during the pandemic last year.

Policymakers aim to avoid jeopardizing the recovery by removing too much support too soon.

Markets have been reacting to every economic indicator — from inflation to unemployment to consumer spending – in an attempt to predict whether central banks will change their policies sooner or later than predicted.

Meanwhile, bank officials are treading gingerly with their statements.

Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, said in August that the central bank may “start slowing the pace of asset purchases this year,” but he didn’t say when.

This month, the ECB took a step further by deciding to slow the.