Taliban Will Not Silence Afghan Saffron Boss, She Says.

Under Taliban rule, an Afghan business leader who employs hundreds of women in her saffron fields has resolved to speak up for their rights and “not remain silent.”

Since coming to power in mid-August, the hardliners have increasingly barred women from public life, forcing many female entrepreneurs to abandon the country or go into hiding.

Many fear a return to the brutally harsh rule that lasted from 1996 to 2001, when women were practically barred from attending school or working and were only permitted to leave the house with a male relative.

Shafiqeh Attai, who founded her saffron enterprise in the western city of Herat in 2007, said, “We will raise our voice so that it reaches their ears.”

“We are not going to sit at home no matter what happens because we have worked so hard.”

With an almost entirely female staff, Attai’s company, the Pashton Zarghon Saffron Women’s Company, manufactures, processes, packages, and sells the world’s most costly spice.

Across the company’s 25 hectares (60 acres) of land in the Pashton Zarghon area of Herat Province, which borders Iran, more than 1,000 women pluck the vividly colored crocuses.

Another 55 hectares are privately owned and operated under Attai’s collective for female saffron pickers, who are represented by union officials.

According to Attai, employing women empowers them to be breadwinners for their families, allowing them to send their children to school and purchase clothing and other necessities.

“I put forth a lot of effort to build my company,” the 40-year-old stated. “We don’t want to be overlooked while we sit silently. We will not keep silent, even if they disregard us.”

Farmers were urged to plant the spice, which is used in recipes ranging from biryani to paella, by the ousted, Western-backed administration in an attempt to wean them away from Afghanistan’s massive and problematic poppy crop.

Despite this, China remains the world’s largest producer of opium and heroin, accounting for between 80 and 90 percent of global production.

During their previous reign of terror, the Taliban, who relied on opium sales to fuel their war, destroyed most of the crop, allegedly to exterminate it but, according to detractors, to inflate the value of their massive stockpiles.

Poverty and instability have prompted a resurgence in the cultivation of poppies in recent years. According to the United Nations, Afghanistan’s production area is currently nearly four times larger than it was in 2002.

The great bulk of Afghanistan’s saffron comes from Herat Province.

