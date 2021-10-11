Taliban To Meet With EU In Effort To Form ‘Positive’ Ties

The Taliban will meet with European Union officials face to face, according to the acting foreign minister, in a diplomatic push by hardline Islamists seeking international support.

After returning to power in August with the withdrawal of US soldiers after a 20-year war, the Taliban are seeking recognition as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the international community to increase donations to Afghanistan in order to prevent the country’s economic collapse, and he condemned the Taliban’s “failed” pledges to Afghan women and girls.

The meeting with the EU, according to the Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, will take place on Tuesday, just days after he conducted the Taliban’s first in-person meetings with US officials since the US exit.

Afghanistan’s economy is in shambles, with international help cut off, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing. The Taliban desperately need allies.

The rule, which has yet to be recognized by any other country as a legitimate government, is also under siege from the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), which has carried out a number of devastating attacks.

“We have a meeting with EU representatives tomorrow.” Muttaqi stated in translated remarks at an event organized by Qatar’s Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, “We are having positive contacts with people from various nations.”

“We want to have positive relationships with everyone in the world.” We believe in international relations that are well-balanced. “We feel that a balanced relationship like this can help Afghanistan avoid instability,” he continued.

Muttaqi said he had already seen German officials and a British legislator in Doha, ahead of the first officially publicized EU negotiations.

Guterres, on the other hand, emphasized worldwide disapproval of the rule by criticizing Taliban views toward women.

“I am particularly concerned to see the Taliban’s pledges to Afghan women and girls being breached,” he told reporters.

“I strongly urge the Taliban to honour their promises to women and girls and to uphold their international human rights and humanitarian obligations.”

“There is no way the Afghan economy and society would recover” without women’s participation, Guterres remarked.

Boys were allowed to return to secondary school three weeks ago, but girls, along with female teachers in many parts of the country, have been advised to stay at home, while they are allowed to attend primary school.

When asked about the exclusion of girls, Muttaqi replied that schools had been closed due to the threat of Covid-19, which he claims has receded.

