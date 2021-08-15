Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul, poised to seize power.

On Sunday, the Taliban appeared to be on the verge of absolute victory in Afghanistan, with Taliban militants being told to wait on the outskirts of the capital and the government admitting it was planning a “transfer of power.”

Following an incredible rout of government soldiers and warlord militias in just ten days, Taliban militants besieged Kabul.

With the fall of Kabul, the hardline Islamic group would reclaim control two decades after it was defeated by US-led forces in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

As people reported militants on the outskirts of Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted, “The Islamic Emirate commands all its fighters to stand outside the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city.”

“Until the transition process is completed, the other side (the Afghan government) is responsible for the security of Kabul.”

Soon after, the Afghan government announced that talks were ongoing to avoid bloodshed in Kabul and to hand over sovereignty to the Taliban.

In a recorded statement, Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said, “The Afghan people need not be concerned… There will be no attack on the capital, and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional administration.”

The Taliban’s impending takeover, however, has caused anxiety and terror among Kabul citizens who fear the group’s strict interpretation of Islam.

One resident added, “I witnessed cops take off their uniforms and put on shalwar kameez,” alluding to traditional South Asian dress.

Afghans and the US-led alliance that has poured billions into the nation over the last two decades have been stunned by the extent and pace of the militants’ march.

The Taliban claimed the anti-Taliban northern bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif and the eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, leaving President Ashraf Ghani’s government completely isolated.

The seizure of power occurred after government forces surrendered or retreated, as it did in most of the other seized cities.

In any negotiated surrender of the capital, the Taliban now hold all the cards.

Ghani delivered a national address on Saturday in which he spoke of “re-mobilizing” the troops while seeking a “political solution” to the problem.

On Sunday, Ghani made no public remarks.

President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to Kabul to assist in the emergency evacuation of embassy staff and thousands of Afghans who served for US forces and now fear Taliban retaliation.

This was in addition to the 3,000 American soldiers that had been sent in recent days. Brief News from Washington Newsday.