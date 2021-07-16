Taliban leaders see battlefield dominance as a means of gaining political and diplomatic power.

With US forces mainly absent from the battlefield, the Taliban have launched a massive land grab that appears to be aimed at compelling the Afghan government to either sue for peace on their terms or face utter military defeat.

The scope and speed of the Taliban’s campaign, as well as the government’s incapacity to stop it, have dashed any expectations that the on-again, off-again peace talks would result in a power-sharing framework before the US military’s final withdrawal in August.

With multi-pronged thrusts that authorities are failing to stop, the Taliban are mainly dictating when and where they will battle government forces.

They have besieged provincial capitals and assaulted vital border crossings, full of confidence.

Experts say the Taliban’s conventional strength is still insufficient to approach Kabul’s heavily guarded capital, where the Afghan military’s air force and heavy weapons would keep the rebels at bay.

However, by cutting off money and supplies to Kabul, the Taliban appear to be more intent on forcing the government to collapse after damaging the security forces’ morale in the countryside.

Ibraheem Bahiss, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, told AFP, “My feeling is that the Taliban still want a political option, although one that for all intents and purposes would be a capitulation.”

“If that doesn’t work, they want to be able to go the military route as well.”

After previously praising the Taliban’s prospects for a negotiated settlement, US officials have become increasingly vocal that the militants are charting their own course with little regard for the wishes of the international community.

“We need to see some indication from the Taliban here that they aren’t only focused on achieving military victory,” said US General Kenneth McKenzie, who is now in charge of the remaining operations in Afghanistan from his headquarters in the United States.

Despite over two decades of international control and tens of billions of dollars spent, the Taliban have severely weakened Afghan security forces in just a few weeks.

The Taliban have conquered more than 150 districts in the last two months alone, seizing a huge archipelago of security outposts as well as weapons, vehicles, and military hardware, with US airpower virtually absent from Afghan skies.

Many districts and outposts have surrendered without firing a shot, with the Taliban using tribal elders to mediate the surrender of under-supplied Afghan troops who appear to have lost their will to fight.

"The insecurity of.