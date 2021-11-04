Taliban Leader Issues Warning Against Rank-and-file Infiltrators

The Taliban’s highest leader warned against turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken control of Afghanistan on Thursday.

The reclusive Haibatullah Akhundzada, reflecting the gravity of the threat, released a rare written public statement urging Taliban commanders to purge their ranks.

“All those seniors of their groups must check within their ranks and see whether there is any unknown entity working against the government’s will, which must be removed as quickly as possible,” he adds in it.

“Whatever goes wrong, the elder will be held accountable for the consequences of his acts in this world and in the afterlife,” he said in a message shared by numerous Taliban accounts on Twitter.

After overrunning the capital and deposing the failing US-backed government in August, the Islamist militant organization declared a new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

However, after two decades of guerilla warfare, the Taliban has been compelled to swiftly grow their forces by recruiting former enemies, allied Islamist fighters, and young madrassa students.

Now that it is in power, the movement is facing threats from hardline groups such as the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K).

Although the two organizations are currently deadly enemies, there has been movement between them over the years, and they have used techniques such as suicide bombings and civilian atrocities to destabilize the previous regime.

At least 19 individuals were murdered, including a Taliban commander, in a gun and suicide bomb attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to IS-K.

Taliban commanders claim they can restore order and security, although there have been a number of deaths attributed on Taliban or extremist infiltrators.

Last week, for example, three wedding guests were killed by gunmen posing as Taliban in a quarrel over the playing of music, something the organisation opposes.

The killers were not operating on orders, according to a Taliban official, who assured they would be punished.

According to Akhundzada’s statement, Taliban unit commanders must sit down with their recruits to “attempt to work on their manners and behavior so that these mujahideen can perform better for their master.”