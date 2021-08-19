Taliban is being urged to provide safe passage for fleeing Afghans.

On Thursday, Taliban fighters manned checkpoints outside Kabul’s airport as fears grew that they were preventing Afghans from accessing evacuation flights, despite the US call for safe passage.

Since hardline Islamist insurgents rushed into Kabul on Sunday, completing a dramatic rout of government forces and ending two decades of conflict, tens of thousands of Afghans have attempted to exit the country.

Taliban officials have promised not to pursue retribution against their opponents in recent days, while attempting to create an image of tolerance.

With Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar coming from exile and other top officials meeting ex-president Hamid Karzai, they have also attempted to depict growing political influence.

However, the US stated on Wednesday that the Taliban were breaking their promises to enable Afghans who worked with the US and its allies to leave the country.

“We have observed reports that the Taliban are preventing Afghans who want to leave the country from reaching the airport, contrary to their public pronouncements and commitments to our government,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters.

“We expect them to let all American citizens, third-country nationals, and Afghans who want to depart to do so in a safe and non-discriminatory manner.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said Tuesday that the new rule would be “much different” from the one in place from 1996 to 2001.

Their authority was known for its harsh interpretation of Sharia law, which included stonings, the exclusion of girls from school, and the prohibition of women working in close proximity to men.

After the September 11 attacks, the US initiated an invasion of Afghanistan to depose the Taliban because they continued to provide a safe haven for Al-Qaeda.

“I am desperate to go; I have awful memories of their regime,” a 30-year-old international NGO employee told AFP after attempting but failing to enter Kabul airport on Wednesday.

“They despise anybody who have worked for organizations other than their own.”

Shots were fired, and groups of people were rushing to get to the airport, according to the person.

“People were pressing forward despite the shooting because they knew a catastrophe worse than death awaited them outside the airport.”

Nearly 5,000 US residents and Afghans have been evacuated out of the country, while France, the United Kingdom, and other countries have also organized evacuation planes.

However, the Taliban are not primarily to fault for Afghans’ inability to emigrate.

The Netherlands said on Wednesday that its first evacuation flight had returned with no Dutch or Afghan nationals on board. Brief News from Washington Newsday.