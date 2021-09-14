Taliban investigators are looking into bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials.

Officials indicated Tuesday that the Taliban is looking into the accounts of former high-ranking Afghan government officials to see if they have any ill-gotten gains.

Former state workers, ministers, and politicians’ assets and accounts may be frozen as a result of the inquiry, a Da Afghanistan Bank official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A private bank manager stated that a team of “Taliban auditors” had been dispatched to the institution to examine the accounts of former government officials.

Former President Ashraf Ghani’s administration was riddled with corruption, with tens of millions of dollars in aid money thought to have been diverted from the public coffers.

Ghani was accused of taking millions of dollars with him when he fled to Abu Dhabi on August 15 as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, but he has refuted the allegations and stated that he is prepared to prove his innocence.

On Tuesday, numerous Taliban officials shared a video on social media purporting to show millions of dollars in cash and gold ingots recovered from former vice president Amrullah Saleh’s Panjshir home.

The video, which could not be independently verified, showed Taliban members sitting on the floor counting cash and gold that had supposedly been discovered in suitcases.

According to one combatant, roughly $100,000 was recovered the day after Panjshir surrendered to the Taliban, followed by $6.2 million and 18 gold ingots in a later search.

After the Taliban captured Kabul, Saleh hid in Panjshir, and the inaccessible highland valley was the final province to succumb to the extreme Islamists.

The probe into possible unlawful assets comes as Afghanistan suffers from a severe cash shortage, with citizens only being able to withdraw the equivalent of $200 per day from personal accounts — and even then, they must queue for hours.

Government payments were regularly paid late even before the Taliban took control, and there is a months-long backlog for rural labor.

People are selling their belongings to raise money for basic necessities, and lively second-hand goods markets have sprung up in most major cities.

Afghanistan’s access to funds has been suspended by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, while the US has frozen cash kept in its reserve for Kabul.

Last week, Ajmal Ahmady, the former acting governor of the Afghan central bank, tweeted that the country had lost access to $9 billion in aid, loans, and assets.