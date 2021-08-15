Taliban fighters on the outskirts of Kabul.

On the outskirts of Kabul, Taliban fighters.

Taliban militants were on the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, on the brink of a complete military takeover of Afghanistan, but a spokesman said they had been warned not to enter the capital.

After the order was issued, residents reported seeing rebels enter areas of Kabul’s outskirts calmly.

“The Islamic Emirate commands all of its fighters to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the capital,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted.

The announcement came only hours after the Taliban seized control of Jalalabad, a major eastern city, and Mazar-i-Sharif, a key anti-Taliban stronghold in the north, capping an epic 10-day rout of government forces and warlord militias.

The Taliban’s soldiers were marching fast through the province’s outer districts, with the city’s outskirts in close proximity, according to pro-Taliban social media posts.

“Don’t be alarmed!” says the narrator. Matin Bek, President Ashraf Ghani’s chief of staff, tweeted, “Kabul is safe!”

Ghani’s government appeared to be forced to choose between preparing for a violent war for the city and capitulating.

Ghani and his government suffered terrible losses in Mazar-i-Sharif and Jalalabad.

It provided the Taliban complete control over any negotiated surrender of Kabul, as the Taliban had fighters within an hour’s drive of the capital.

On Saturday, Ghani gave a national address in which he talked about “remobilizing” the army while looking for a “political solution” to the situation.

Afghans and the US-led forces that invested billions in the country after removing insurgents in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks have been surprised by the size and speed of their advance.

President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to Kabul to aid in the emergency evacuation of embassy workers and thousands of Afghans who previously served with US forces and now fear Taliban reprisal.

This was in addition to the 3,000 American troops sent in recent days and the 1,000 who remained in Afghanistan after Vice President Joe Biden announced in May that the country’s 20-year military presence would be pulled out by September 11.

Given the failure of Afghan military forces, that decision has been questioned, but he said on Saturday that he had no choice.

“After two Republicans and two Democrats, I was the fourth president to head an American military commitment in Afghanistan. “I would not, and will not, hand over this fight to a fifth generation,” Biden concluded.

There are videos on pro-Taliban social media. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.