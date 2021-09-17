Taliban are victorious, but they now face a new challenge in Afghanistan.

Experts argue that now that the Taliban have invaded Afghanistan, they confront the difficult burden of maintaining peace among their own ranks while also overseeing a country on the verge of collapse.

Hardliners may appear homogeneous and united on all ideological and strategic issues to outsiders.

The decades-old Islamist party, like every other significant political organization, has its divides, rivalries, allegiances, and factions.

During the 20-year campaign to overthrow US-led foreign forces and a universally loathed Kabul administration, the cracks were mostly kept at bay.

With that shared opponent defeated, the Taliban’s divides appear to be emerging into greater focus just weeks after taking power.

Rumours that co-founder and now deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar had been slain in a firefight at the presidential palace pushed him to send an audio message claiming he was still alive on Monday.

According to Niamatullah Ibrahimi, an Afghanistan scholar at Australia’s La Trobe University, the naming of an interim administration exposed the group’s political fissures and maybe sowed the roots for future conflicts.

The Haqqanis, a family-based grouping with ties to Al-Qaeda and Pakistan’s formidable Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency, and the Taliban’s old guard from its spiritual birthplace Kandahar – notably Baradar – were given major responsibilities.

The Kandahar faction was prominent under the first Taliban administration in the 1990s, but the Haqqanis have been responsible for many of the group’s subsequent military victories.

“We should not underestimate the Haqqanis’ power,” Ibrahimi warns.

“From a military standpoint, they have been the more sophisticated portion of the movement, keeping crucial links with Al-Qaeda and Pakistan’s ISI while also having their own separate power base in Afghanistan.”

Scion of the family Sirajuddin Haqqani, a US-designated terrorist who faces a $10 million reward for his capture, has taken control of the interior ministry, which will set the tone for Taliban administration.

According to Graeme Smith, a senior consultant with the International Crisis Group, he is a “natural choice” for the job.

He states, “He organized some of the Taliban’s most elite fighting squads.”

However, Haqqani’s nomination has made it much more difficult for Western governments to recognize the Taliban administration or release the US-frozen Afghan central bank funds.

Failure to acquire the funds and gain international acceptance might be regarded as a setback for Baradar, who has been a crucial actor in negotiations with the West in the run-up to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

