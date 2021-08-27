Take Control Of Cyber Attacks: It’s Your Turn To Carry the Ball.

Current events vary on a daily basis and shift with the seasons—what is trending in the media one day may be outdated the next. Ransomware has been the talk of the town recently. A basic Google search for “ransomware” yields over 32 million results. New, sophisticated, and frequent techniques have caught organizations and supply chains off guard, forcing CXOs and IT teams to scurry for protection and recovery. It may appear that cyber foes are speeding toward the end zone unimpeded, but it’s time to block and tackle them before they score another touchdown.

In the grand scheme of things, we’re seeing an increase in effective and catastrophic cyberattacks that touch thousands of organizations in a single episode. According to FortiGuard Labs, ransomware activity was more than tenfold higher in June 2021 than it was in June 2020. Over the course of a year, this shows a continuous and steady increase. Supply networks have been wrecked, daily life has been disrupted, and trade has been harmed more than ever before. This has generated a critical turning point in our fight against cybercrime.

Everyone in a company has a critical role to play in improving the cyber kill chain now more than ever. With attacks coming from all directions, there are a lot of variables to consider. But don’t panic—there are things you can take to take control of cyberattacks. Gather your team to design a predictive game plan and develop a more granular strategy.

Being in a constant reactive and responsive state of repair can aid in preventing breaches and attacks from causing widespread damage, but being on defense all of the time isn’t enough. An effective offensive strategy can be bolstered by being better prepared with a preventive attitude to fight off prospective attacks. Although defensive evasion and privilege escalation approaches are not new, defenders will be better positioned to defend against future attacks if they get more timely information.

When it comes to who will take the lead in cybersecurity, we've reached a tipping point. We've reached a tipping point, and cyberwarfare can no longer be ignored. This is your chance to figure out what you need to solve against in order to be able to fortify against it. Examine your risk assessment and take granular measurements—assailants are.