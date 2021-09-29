Takao Saito, the creator of the manga series “Golgo 13,” has died at the age of 84.

Takao Saito, the manga artist who created the most popular Japanese comic book series of all time, “Golgo 13,” has died at the age of 84, according to his publisher.

The story of a legendary professional hitman known as “Golgo 13” was initially published in 1968 and has since been turned into anime series, computer games, and two live-action films.

Golgo, sometimes known as Duke Togo, is an assassin of unknown nationality who carries out his assassinations all around the world, with current events frequently influencing plotlines.

Its 201st edition was published in July of this year, shattering the Guinness World Record for the most volumes of a single manga series ever published.

According to Shogakukan, the publisher of the anthology magazine “Big Comic,” where “Golgo 13” is serialized, Saito, who authored and illustrated the series, died on Friday of pancreatic cancer.

Shogakukan commented, “We send our profound gratitude for Mr Saito’s success and our deep sympathies.”

“We intend to continue Golgo 13 in collaboration with his employees and in accordance with his wishes,” the statement continued.

Saito was born in 1936 in Japan’s western Wakayama prefecture, and his first manga, “Baron Air,” was published in 1955.

In 1960, he moved from Osaka to Tokyo to start his own production business after the success of another of his works, “Typhoon Goro.”

He was also a founding member of “gekiga,” a realistic adult manga genre that emerged in the 1950s.