Taiwan’s leader confirms the presence of a small US troop training unit.

President Tsai Ing-wen revealed that a small number of US troops are stationed in Taiwan to assist with training, and she expressed “confidence” in the US military’s ability to protect the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Tsai described Taiwan as a regional “beacon” of democracy facing down a massive authoritarian neighbor in an interview with CNN, warning that the threat from Beijing is growing “every day.”

A Pentagon official acknowledged the presence of US forces to AFP and other media earlier this month.

Tsai’s remarks, however, are the first time a Taiwanese leader has openly acknowledged such a fact since the last American garrison left in 1979, when Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Tsai responded, “not as many as people imagined” when asked how many US troops were in Taiwan.

“With the US, we have a wide variety of cooperation aimed at enhancing our defense capability,” she continued.

“I do have faith,” Tsai said when asked if she was certain that the US will assist Taiwan in defending itself against China.

Taiwan’s defence minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, told lawmakers on Thursday that US and Taiwanese military had had long-standing interactions.

“We have personnel exchanges, and they (US soldiers) would come here for military cooperation,” Chiu explained. “However, this is not the same as having ‘troops stationed’ here, in my opinion.”

Authoritarian China considers self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to annex the island in the future, if necessary by force.

Beijing’s sabre-rattling has increased in recent years, heightening fears that the 23-million-strong island may become a major global flashpoint.

At a virtual summit on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden chastised Beijing for its actions near Taiwan.

Biden said the US was “very disturbed” by China’s “coercive and assertive moves… across the Taiwan Strait” during the East Asia summit, which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Such measures “threaten regional peace and stability,” Biden said in a closed-door meeting, according to an AFP recording of his remarks.

Last week, Biden said on a televised forum that the US was prepared to defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.

In the face of Beijing’s warnings, the White House soon pulled back those remarks, maintaining an ambiguous stance on whether it would intervene militarily if China struck.

In the face of Beijing's warnings, the White House soon pulled back those remarks, maintaining an ambiguous stance on whether it would intervene militarily if China struck.

While the US has switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing, it opposes any changes to Taiwan's status that are forced upon it. The US is also bound by a decades-old act of Congress.