Taiwan’s leader claims to have “faith” that the United States will defend the island.

As Beijing and Washington trade barbs over Taipei’s place on the global stage, Taiwan’s president says she has “faith” that the US would defend the island if attacked by China.

In an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday, Tsai Ing-wen also stated for the first time that US troops are training Taiwanese forces on the island, an initiative first reported to AFP earlier this month by a Pentagon official.

Tsai’s remarks came after US President Joe Biden chastised Beijing for its actions near Taiwan during a virtual East Asia summit in which China’s premier was present.

The two world powers had already clashed over Taiwan’s UN membership, with Washington arguing that it should be better integrated for “pragmatic” reasons, and Beijing arguing that it has no right to participate.

The recent pronouncements from Beijing, Washington, and Taipei add to an uptick in diplomatic language and military posture over the 23-million-strong self-governing island.

Taiwan, where nationalist forces fled after losing a civil war to communists in 1949, is regarded by China as a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

When asked if she was convinced that the United States will help defend Taiwan if necessary against China in a CNN interview on Tuesday, Tsai said, “I do have faith.”

She emphasized the “broad range of cooperation with the United States aimed at improving our defense strength,” which includes US military training of Taiwanese personnel.

China’s many warplane missions near the island are regularly breaking records.

Biden said the US was “very disturbed” by China’s “coercive and assertive moves… across the Taiwan Strait” during the East Asia summit, which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

“Such activities endanger regional peace and stability,” Biden said in a closed-door meeting, according to a recording acquired by AFP.

Last week, Biden said on a televised conference that the US was prepared to defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.

The White House soon took back those remarks in the face of Beijing’s warnings, maintaining an ambiguous stance on whether it would intervene militarily if China struck.

Despite China’s belligerent rhetoric, Tsai told CNN that she is eager to meet with President Xi Jinping to “eliminate misunderstanding” and address the disparities in their political systems.

“We can get down and discuss our differences and try to work out some arrangements so that we may coexist.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.