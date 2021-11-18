Taiwan’s First Advanced F-16V Fighter Squadron Is Deployed.

On Thursday, Taiwan commissioned the first squadron of its most modern F-16 fighter, a US-made plane that will bolster the island’s defenses against Chinese threats.

President Tsai Ing-wen and Sandra Oudkirk, Washington’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan, presided over the event at an air base in the southern city of Chiayi.

“This exemplifies the Taiwan-US partnership’s unwavering promise,” Tsai stated.

“I am confident that by adhering to democratic values, we can attract other countries with comparable values to join us on this front.”

The F-16V is a more advanced and modified variant of Taiwan’s older F-16 fighters, which date back to the 1990s. The island also possesses its own indigenous warplane and French-made Mirage planes.

The F-16V is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter with more powerful radar systems, upgraded weapons, navigation, and electronic warfare capabilities.

However, it lags behind fifth-generation fighters such as China’s J-20, Russia’s Su-57, and the US-built F-22 and F-35 airplanes.

Taiwan is currently upgrading 141 older F-16s to the V variant and has placed an order for 66 new F-16Vs.

The first squadron’s deployment comes at a time when tensions between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan’s fate are at an all-time high.

Beijing claims the 23-million-strong self-governing democracy and has promised to capture the island by force if necessary.

At a news conference, Beijing reacted angrily to the ceremony, saying, “China rejects any official engagement between the United States and Taiwan.”

Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, warned the US not to send “wrong signals to separatist forces,” noting that pro-Taiwanese groups “have spared no effort to split the homeland and conspire with foreign forces.”

He compared their acts to throwing an egg against a rock.

Under President Xi Jinping, China’s sabre-rattling has reached new heights, with Beijing frequently sending record numbers of airplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone and state media regularly publicizing invasion maneuvers.

China has built up its military in the previous decade to the point where Taiwanese and US military leaders have publicly expressed concerns that it could soon launch an invasion.

In the case of Taiwan, Washington has given Beijing diplomatic recognition.

However, it opposes any attempt to change Taiwan’s status through force, and it is required by Congress to assist Taiwan in maintaining its own defenses.

The F-16V sale was approved by Donald Trump's administration.