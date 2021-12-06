Taiwan scrambles to contain a sudden invasion of cane toads.

In Taiwan, toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to stop it.

Hundreds of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society labored through the night, searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry, the cane toad, with flashlights in hand and protective gloves on.

There should be no reason for these enormous, highly toxic amphibians to live in Chaotun, a municipality in Taiwan’s central mountain range’s foothills.

Cane toads are native to South and Central America, and while they have wreaked havoc in locations like Australia and the Philippines, they have yet to be discovered in Taiwan.

That is, until a local resident noticed some enormous amphibians hanging out in her community vegetable garden a few weeks ago and posted a photo online, sparking an urgent toadhunt.

“When cane toads are initially identified, a quick and huge search effort is critical,” Lin Chun-fu, an amphibian expert at the government-run Endemic Species Research Institute, told AFP, explaining why conservationists have hastened to find and remove any cane toads since then.

“They’re rather large, and they don’t have any natural enemies in Taiwan,” he continued.

Yang Yi-ju, a researcher at National Dong Hwa University, dispatched a team of volunteers from the Amphibian Conservation Society to investigate shortly after the photo was posted.

When they arrived at the vegetable plot, they were astounded to discover 27 toads in the area.

The enormous partoid glands behind the ears, where cane toads emit a lethal poison, helped her swiftly identify the intruders as rhinella marina.

“I was taken aback and concerned when they discovered more than 20.” “This isn’t going to be a simple task,” she reflected.

“We started notifying and mobilizing everyone,” she added, adding that the presence of youngsters indicated that the toads were reproducing.

For three reasons, cane toads are a harmful invasive species.

They are fierce predators, have a high breeding success rate, and are venomous. This latter characteristic, which serves as a defense mechanism, is particularly deadly to dogs who may lick or bite them.

Local farmers told conservationists that they had seen the burly toads but had never reported them.

"Taiwanese farmers generally disregard toads and even look favorably on toads when they come across them because they help rid the soil of pests and are also beneficial to the environment."