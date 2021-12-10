Taiwan is investigating whether a lab mouse bite is to blame for a Coronavirus infection.

On Friday, Taiwan announced that it was looking into whether a mouse bite was to blame for a worker at a high-security laboratory testing positive for the coronavirus, the island’s first local case in weeks.

Health officials are trying to figure out how a female employee at Taiwan’s leading scientific institute, Academia Sinica, came to be infected with the virus last month.

Taiwan has remained mostly coronavirus-free thanks to mainly closed borders and stringent quarantines, including fighting a big local outbreak that began among pilots earlier this year.

Officials from the Department of Health confirmed that the lab worker who tested positive for the coronavirus had been bitten twice by infected mice.

However, they stated that they were still determining if it was the source of the illness or if it was picked up elsewhere in the lab.

“We believe the likelihood of infection from the workplace is higher than the possibility of infection from the population because we have zero proven infections in the community,” health minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters.

“We found that the laboratory, whether in the office or in the laboratory, has a higher risk than the office. But we need to look into whether the infection is caused by the (mouse) bite or the environment “Added he.

The lab worker had been double-vaccinated with Moderna and had no recent travel history. The lab of Academia Sinica has the second highest degree of bio-safety security.

In Taiwan, the most recent verified local case occurred on November 5. Nearly 100 of the lab worker’s close associates have been identified and placed under quarantine.

Early in the pandemic, Taiwan received international plaudits for the quickness with which it raised the alarm about the looming lethal epidemic and managed to contain it locally.

It has registered just over 14,500 domestic cases and 848 deaths, the great majority of which occurred during an outbreak that was quelled earlier this year.