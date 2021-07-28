Taiwan investigates a reported hack of government officials’ messaging accounts.

Taiwanese police announced on Wednesday that they had opened an inquiry after local media reported that more than 100 LINE messaging app accounts used by government officials had been hacked, and the business admitted to detecting “strange activities.”

According to the Liberty Times, which cited anonymous sources, the stolen accounts belong to “high level officials” in the presidential office, the cabinet, the military, members of the ruling and opposition parties, and regional government chiefs.

After LINE formally reported the situation to police on Tuesday, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said it had initiated an investigation, but did not disclose any other details.

According to Taiwan’s cybersecurity office, the island receives an estimated 30 million cyber attacks per month, with China accounting for over half of them.

LINE said in a statement that it “took appropriate actions to secure users as soon as irregular account activity was noticed.”

The organization noted, “We will continue to take required responsive actions.”

According to the Liberty Times, LINE briefed Taiwan’s National Security Council about the situation. The council could not be reached for comment right away.

Since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who opposes Beijing’s claim that the island is part of “one China,” Taipei has accused Beijing of ramping up cyberattacks.

Beijing considers democratic, self-governing Taiwan to be its own territory, and has threatened to take the island by force if necessary.

“Cyberattacks and disinformation are harming democracy around the world,” stated Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in a tweet on Wednesday, referring to a Jerusalem Post essay he co-wrote with Taiwan’s digital minister Audrey Tang.

The editorial did not mention the most recent suspected hacking incident, but it did describe how Taiwan was being bombarded with cyberattacks.

Wu urged allies to “form an unbreakable knot and demolish the weapons of authoritarianism” in a tweet.

According to the Liberty Times, national security authorities will investigate if the hackers utilized the Israeli spyware program Pegasus or had “insider help.”

Pegasus is at the center of a scandal when a list of approximately 50,000 possible monitoring targets was leaked to human rights groups. Pegasus can turn on a phone’s camera or microphone and capture its data.

Chinese hackers hacked at least 10 Taiwan government departments last year, gaining access to roughly 6,000 email accounts in an attempt to steal data, according to Taiwanese authorities.

Since 2018, two well-known Chinese hacker groups, Blacktech and Taidoor, have been targeting government agencies and information service providers, according to the report.