Taiwan Gets Its First Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines With Political Overtones.

Due to diplomatic pressure from China, Taiwan received its first supply of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, a delivery coordinated by two tech giants and a charity.

After months of haggling, Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), as well as Buddhist charity Tzu Chi Foundation, purchased the first 930,000 doses of a total of 15 million vaccines from a China-based distributor.

Despite US and Japanese donations of several million doses in June, Taiwan has struggled to get adequate vaccines for its 23.5 million inhabitants, and the country’s uncertain political situation has been a key stumbling block.

As Taipei and Beijing blamed each other of impeding vaccination transactions, the corporations stepped in with a face-saving solution: purchasing Pfizer-BioNTech doses from Fosun Pharma in China and donating them to Taiwan.

At the airport to collect the shipment, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung praised the donors for “working extremely hard to overcome all difficulties” to help obtain the vaccines.

The process has “several hurdles,” said to Sophie Chang, chairperson of the TSMC charity organization.

Taipei attempted to obtain Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from Germany but ran into a roadblock: China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan are all distributed by Shanghai-based Fosun.

Efforts to sign a straight agreement have stalled, with Taiwan blaming Beijing.

Beijing retaliated by accusing Taiwan of refusing to work with Fosun Pharma and politicizing the vaccine quest.

Beijing’s authoritarian leadership regards democratically self-ruled Taiwan as part of China’s territory and has threatened to annex the island, if necessary by force.

China strives to isolate Taiwan on the world stage, including preventing Taiwan’s membership in the World Health Organization.

For the first year of the pandemic, Taiwan was praised for holding Covid-19 at bay. However, the island was obliged to implement economically difficult social-distancing measures after an epidemic was discovered in April.

Case numbers have dropped considerably in recent months, and limitations have been loosened. A previously underwhelming immunization effort has also gained traction.

According to the health ministry, almost 43% of Taiwanese individuals have received at least one dose so far.

The island has already bought AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.