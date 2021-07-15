Tacos are a truly delectable job offer. Earn $25,000 each month

Fans of tacos will be pleased to learn that there is now a job opening specifically for them. McCormick (MKC) is looking for the ultimate taco aficionado to join the firm as the director of taco relations, a full-time post.

According to McCormick, the ideal candidate will be the company’s “official eyes and ears for all things tacos” as director of taco relations.

The winner will collaborate with the McCormick Kitchens team to create new taco recipes and travel throughout the country in pursuit of the newest taco trends. They’ll also use social media to connect with other taco fans and keep up with the latest Street Taco seasoning blends made by the McCormick innovation lab.

From September to December, job searchers must be able to work up to 20 hours each week. For their work with the company, the lucky pickee will be paid $25,000 each month.

Interested job seekers should send a video to McCormick that is no longer than two minutes long. The video should demonstrate their love of tacos as well as their personality as a potential taco relations director.

With the job application, you may also provide a cover letter and a merged resume. The application date for the job offer is July 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

As of premarket hours on Thursday, McCormick’s stock was trading at $86.25, up 7 cents, or 0.08 percent.