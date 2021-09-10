Taco Bell is taking action to combat climate change by launching a new program that aims to reuse sauce packets.

Taco Bell sauce packets should be reduced, recycled, and reused. Taco Bell has teamed up with TerraCycle, a company that helps other businesses become more environmentally conscious, to make it possible to “reuse” its single-use sauce packets.

Customers at Taco Bell are being asked to mail in their leftover sauce containers to be recycled and reused.

Polyethylene, a form of thermoplastic that is accumulating in landfills in the United States, is used to make sauce packets. Every year, more than 8.2 billion single-use sauce packets are discarded, and Taco Bell wants to do its part to help combat this terrible environmental problem.

We know you have a cache of Sauce Packets. Fans now recycle their favorite Taco Bell packets thanks to a partnership between Taco Bell and @terracycle.

By displaying QR codes in stores that explain how to join up and participate, the two companies are making it simple to bring sauce packets in for reuse.

Saving the packets, placing them in an envelope, printing a free shipping label from Terracycle’s website, and sending it off at a mailbox will be all that is required.

In a press release, Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s Director of Global Nutrition & Sustainability, said, “As simple as it sounds, it’s crucial to remember to first minimize our consumption habits, then reuse items whenever possible, and last recycle.”

“As we reevaluate the rest of our packaging suite, we’re happy that TerraCycle has given a solution for us to extend the life cycle of our famous sauce packets.”

Taco Bell has become the first fast-food chain to commit to a recycling program for its single-use food packaging.

TerraCycle has assisted other large corporations in becoming more environmentally conscious.

According to the company’s website, it has a global impact of 200 million individuals recycling and has recycled 7 billion tons of waste.

In a news release, TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky remarked, “Since our start, it has been our objective to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ and find solutions for products that are not normally recyclable curbside.”

“This one-of-a-kind recycling initiative not only exemplifies Taco Bell’s forward-thinking mentality, but it also represents a significant step forward for the fast service industry in its pursuit of more sustainable business practices.”

By 2025, Taco Bell wants all of its consumer packaging to be recyclable, compostable, or reused.