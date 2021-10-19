Taco Bell Has Reintroduced Breakfast: Here’s How To Get A Free Burrito To Celebrate.

Taco Bell is bringing back its morning menu in nearly all of its locations across the country, and to celebrate, the fast-food chain is giving away a free burrito to customers.

On Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time, Taco Bell will be giving away complimentary Toasted Breakfast Burritos while supplies last. The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Hash Brown Breakfast Burrito, and Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito are all available on Taco Bell’s Breakfast Burrito menu.

The Hash Brown burrito has bacon or sausage, eggs, a three-cheese mix, and hash browns, while the Cheesy Toasted burrito has eggs, nacho cheese sauce, and sausage. A double portion of eggs, a three-cheese blend, potato bits, tomatoes, and bacon or sausage make up the Grande Toasted tortilla.

Breakfast burritos are typically priced between $1.29 and $2.89. Each customer is only eligible for one free burrito.

In March 2014, Taco Bell debuted its morning menu, which was later expanded in March 2020. During the pandemic, the chain briefly withdrew breakfast off its menu as it trimmed down its menu while dining rooms were shuttered. Taco Bell now serves breakfast at 90% of its locations, according to the business.

Taco Bell is also launching a Breakfast Sleepwear Collection on its retail eStore, which includes hot sauce blankets, pajama sets, taco slippers, eye masks, and more.

Taco Bell will text you a wake-up call as a reminder for those who don’t want to miss out on this offer. Text “Wake Up” to 1-866-WAKEUP3 to receive a wake-up call from Taco Bell, which will phone you with a prepared message about the free breakfast burrito deal.