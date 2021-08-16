T-Mobile is looking into a report of a massive data breach.

T-Mobile announced Monday that it has launched an inquiry after a hacking organization claimed to have gotten data from 100 million T-Mobile subscribers in the United States and sold it on the dark web.

The enormous data breach is said to have exposed sensitive personal data such as social security and driver’s license details.

A spokesman for the US telecom provider said, “We are aware of assertions made in an underground forum and have been actively evaluating their legitimacy.” “At this time, we do not have any other information to share.”

Personal data from at least 30 million people was offered for sale on dark web forums for the equivalent of $280,000 in bitcoin, according to screenshots shared by the security website Bleeping Computer.

The hack was initially revealed by the Vice website Motherboard, which cited a merchant who claimed to offer T-Mobile subscribers’ “complete customer information.”

The claims follow a slew of data breaches and ransomware assaults that have hit a variety of businesses and organizations, including a US pipeline operator, Ireland’s health IT system, and a major Indian airline.

In recent years, huge customer data breaches have affected more than 100 million customers at Facebook, Yahoo, and Marriott, among other US companies.

T-Mobile acquired rival telecom provider Sprint in 2019 in order to better compete with AT&T and Verizon.