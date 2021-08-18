T-Mobile: Hackers Gained Access To 7.8 Million Customers’ Information

Hackers gained access to sensitive personal information from 7.8 million T-Mobile users on Wednesday, with an estimated 40 million past or prospective customers also exposed.

T-Mobile stated that the stolen data contained social security and driver’s license numbers, which may be used for identity theft, but that no passwords or financial information were obtained.

According to a company statement, the stolen files comprise information from about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts, as well as little over 40 million records of former or potential customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.

T-Mobile also stated that hackers gained access to account information for an estimated 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid users, who have accounts with minimal credit restrictions.

T-Mobile said it was taking efforts to protect affected consumers, including offering two years of identity theft protection.

Following reports that hackers had acquired data from 100 million accounts and were selling part of it on dark web forums, the carrier initiated an investigation.

Personal data from at least 30 million people was offered for sale on dark web forums for the equivalent of $280,000 in bitcoin, according to screenshots shared by the security website Bleeping Computer.

The hack was first reported by Vice’s Motherboard, which cited a seller who claimed to have “complete customer information” for T-Mobile customers.

The claims follow a slew of data breaches and ransomware assaults that have hit a variety of businesses and organizations, including a US pipeline operator, Ireland’s health IT system, and a major Indian airline.