T-Mobile Acknowledges a Data Breach and Launches an Investigation.

T-Mobile announced a data breach on Monday after a hacking organization claimed to have gotten records of 100 million T-Mobile customers in the United States and sold part of the material on the dark web.

The US wireless carrier said it couldn’t say how many users were affected, but that it has started a “deep technical investigation of the situation across our systems to ascertain the nature of any illegally obtained data.”

T-Mobile initially stated that it was investigating the hacker group’s claim, but eventually admitted that at least some data had been acquired.

“We have discovered that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred,” the company stated in a statement. “However, we have not yet determined whether any personal customer data was involved.”

“We are certain that the entry point via which access was gained has been closed.”

T-Mobile said it was conducting its own investigation into the incident with the help of digital forensic experts and was collaborating with law enforcement.

According to media sources citing postings on dark web sites, the enormous breach allegedly includes sensitive personal information such as social security and driver’s license numbers.

Personal data from at least 30 million people was offered for sale on dark web forums for the equivalent of $280,000 in bitcoin, according to screenshots shared by the security website Bleeping Computer.

The hack was initially revealed by the Vice website Motherboard, which cited a merchant who claimed to offer T-Mobile subscribers’ “complete customer information.”

The claims follow a slew of data breaches and ransomware assaults that have hit a variety of businesses and organizations, including a US pipeline operator, Ireland’s health IT system, and a major Indian airline.

In recent years, huge customer data breaches have affected more than 100 million customers at Facebook, Yahoo, and Marriott, among other US companies.

T-Mobile acquired rival telecom provider Sprint in 2019 in order to better compete with AT&T and Verizon.