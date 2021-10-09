Syria’s Assad’s uncle returns home after a decades-long exile.

Syrian President Bashar al-uncle Assad’s has returned home after 36 years in exile to avoid arrest in France, according to the pro-government al-Watan daily.

Rifaat al-Assad, 84, arrived in Damascus on Thursday, according to al-Facebook Watan’s page, nearly a month after a Paris appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence he received last year for misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the proceeds, and amassing a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains.

Rifaat al-Assad, Syria’s former vice president, fled the nation in 1984 after attempting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, Syria’s president from 1971 to 2000.

“In order to avoid his detention in France, President Assad rises above Rifaat al-statements Assad’s and actions and permits him to return to Syria,” al-Watan added.

Al-Watan stated that Rifaat is unlikely to take on any political roles.

Assad has been under investigation in France since 2014, after being dubbed the “Butcher of Hama” for his suspected role in putting down an uprising in central Syria in 1982.

He was accused of offences ranging from serious tax fraud to misuse of Syrian finances between 1984 and 2016.

Last June, a Paris court rejected accusations against Assad for the years 1984 to 1996, but found him guilty of organized money laundering between 1996 and 2016 from funds embezzled from the Syrian public purse. He was also found guilty of tax evasion.

The verdict against him was affirmed by a Paris appeals court last month.

Given his elderly age, he may not have to serve time in prison, but the confiscation of his French real estate assets, valued at an estimated 90 million euros ($106 million), that was ordered during his initial trial will now take place.

Two homes in fashionable Parisian neighborhoods, a stud farm, roughly 40 apartments, and a castle are among his assets in France.

Assad and his family have amassed a sizable property portfolio in Spain, worth at over 695 million euros, which the authorities seized in 2017.