Syrian port of Latakia is the target of an Israeli air strike, according to state media.

According to Syrian state television, an Israeli air raid attacked the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, the second such attack on the critical facility this month.

Since the start of the Syrian civil conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out regular air strikes on its troubled neighbor, mostly targeting Syrian government forces as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah militants.

“At roughly 03:21 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the Mediterranean… targeting the container yard in the Latakia port,” Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

The attack resulted in “severe material damage” as well as flames, according to the report.

Israel struck an Iranian weaponry convoy at Latakia, in President Bashar al-western Assad’s Syrian heartland, on December 7 without causing any deaths.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor with a large network of sources in Syria, the previous attack, which was the first on the site since the start of the war, triggered a series of explosions.

According to the observatory, Israeli attacks killed three soldiers and two Syrian fighters associated with the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah in November.

While the Jewish state rarely discusses individual strikes against its northern neighbor, with whom it is legally at war, it has confirmed hundreds since 2011.

According to an Israeli army report, Israel targeted roughly 50 targets in Syria in 2020.

Israel killed 57 regime forces and associated fighters in eastern Syria overnight on January 13, 2021, in the worst operation since the attacks began.

The Israeli military has frequently justified the operations as a means of preventing Iran from acquiring a foothold on Israel’s southern border.

Major General Aharon Haliva, Israel’s head of military intelligence, has accused Iran of “continuing to encourage subversion and violence” in the Middle East.

Israel has embarked out a sabotage campaign against Iran’s nuclear program inside Iran and has attacked Iran’s military sites in Syria in a shadow war.

In the ten-year struggle, Tehran has been a staunch ally of the Syrian government.

It funds, arms, and directs a variety of Syrian and foreign paramilitary groups that fight alongside regular armed forces, the most powerful of which is Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Since 2011, when the conflict in Syria began with the violent repression of peaceful protests, approximately 500,000 people have died.