Sydney’s Struggle Is Warned To Prepare For Increased Covid Populations

Australia’s hopes of returning to “Covid zero” were dealt another setback Friday, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and authorities cautioned residents to brace for worse.

For the second consecutive day, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the country’s most populated state had reached a new high with 291 confirmed cases.

“At least 50 of those were infectious in the community,” Berejiklian said, hinting at the possibility of additional infections despite the lockdown’s sixth week.

“I’m expecting higher case numbers in the next few days, and I just want everybody to be prepared for that,” she said.

Approximately 60% of Australia’s 25 million citizens are currently on lockdown as the country attempts to contain the spread of a highly contagious Delta strain outbreak.

Melbourne became the latest big city to close late Thursday, after Victoria state premier Dan Andrews issued the pandemic’s sixth stay-at-home order.

“To be really frank, we don’t have enough people that have been vaccinated and, therefore, this is the only option available to us,” he explained.

Only about 20% of Australians are fully vaccinated, owing to a severe shortage of vaccines and pockets of vaccination reluctance.

With cases increasing and lockdowns appearing to slow but not halt the spread, there are mounting doubts about Australia’s ability to reclaim the “Covid zero” status it enjoyed for the better part of the last 18 months.

“Given where numbers are, given the experience of Delta overseas, we now have to live with Delta one way or another, and that is pretty obvious,” Berejiklian stated.

She acknowledged that getting to zero cases would be “a challenge” but “that has to be our aspiration, we have to try to get down as low as we can.”

Meanwhile, there are hints that Australians are becoming tired of the on-again, off-again restrictions that have characterized pandemic life, despite universal compliance with lockdown orders.

“I’m not saying we’re doing super well but we’re keeping our heads above water,” Linda, a Melbourne market trader, told AFP Friday.

“Today, I am beginning to feel as though it is hitting me harder than any other lockdown. Hold for a minute, I have not seen my family in a very long time.”