Sydney will eliminate quarantine and prepare to welcome international visitors.

From next month, Sydney will waive all quarantine rules for visitors, officials said Friday, marking an unexpected step toward restoring Australia’s long-closed borders.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet made an unexpected statement on November 1: vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the state without any type of quarantine.

“Sydney, New South Wales, is available for business for double-vaccinated people all around the world,” Perrottet added.

“Quarantine at hotels will be a thing of the past. This is a watershed moment for our state.” The decision was a complete 180 for a government that locked its doors 19 months ago and imposed among of the tightest Covid-19 restrictions in the world.

However, Perrottet’s claim that tourists and students could be weeks away from returning to Australia was quickly dismissed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government controls borders while quarantine standards are a state matter.

“All we’re talking about right now is Australian citizens, residents, and their close families,” Morrison said, maintaining that the borders would not be opened to visitors just yet.

Travel to and from Australia has been largely prohibited since March 2020, and anyone who obtains permission must pay tens of thousands of dollars and accept to be imprisoned in a hotel room for 14 days.

Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded overseas as a result of the laws, and tourism came to a halt. The country has been termed a “hermit state” by critics.

Perrottet, who was just named premier of Australia’s most populous state after his predecessor resigned in the wake of a corruption scandal, has already stamped his mark on the Covid reaction.

Despite conflicting messages from local and national administrations, airlines and the travel sector hailed the announcement as a significant step toward normalization.

Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier airline, has announced the return of international services, with five weekly flights from Sydney to London and four weekly flights from Sydney to Los Angeles.

“This is wonderful news for travelers, the aviation sector, and the thousands of businesses and communities in the state who rely on open borders and the economic injection that tourism brings,” a Virgin Australia spokeswoman said.

According to Tourism Australia figures, the last 19 months have been devastating for Australia’s tourism industry, with visitor numbers down 98 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

The strategy proposed by New South Wales is intended to allow more Australians to return, but it is likely to cause friction with other states.

Borders are defined in a national post-pandemic road map.