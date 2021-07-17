Sydney Tightens Security in the Face of a “Stubborn” Outbreak

More businesses in Australia’s largest city were ordered to close Saturday, along with a host of other restrictions, after a weeks-long lockdown failed to stop an epidemic of Covid-19.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the media in Sydney that any retail judged not “essential” will be compelled to close across Sydney and its environs, while those in hard-hit regions would be placed under harsher stay-at-home orders starting at midnight on Saturday.

“It’s not good enough for us to tread water, which is what we’re doing right now; we’ve stabilized it to some extent, but we’re not managing to quench that curve,” Berejiklian added.

Locals were barred from leaving their neighborhoods unless they worked in emergency services or health care, as authorities cracked down on people’s movements out of viral hotspots in the city’s southwest.

The tightening of restrictions, which includes a halt to all building work in the city, comes as the third week of stay-at-home orders for almost six million people has come to an end.

As daily instances surged above 100, one new fatality from the virus was reported in New South Wales, but the number of cases active in the community remained “stubborn,” according to Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“I can’t recall a period when our state has been tested in this way,” she remarked.

Authorities in Melbourne strengthened already harsh curbs on travel from Sydney as the virus spread from the city, as people suffered the second day of their fifth curfew since the outbreak began.

“We’ve gone hard and early to make sure that this lockdown is as brief as possible,” Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley told the media in Melbourne.

A excruciatingly sluggish vaccine rollout and the rapidly spreading Delta strain are jeopardizing Australia’s so far successful “Covid zero” strategy, which was accomplished mostly by effectively sealing the country’s borders to the rest of the world since March last year.