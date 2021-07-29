Sydney police have requested that the military enforce the lockdown.

As infections in Sydney reached a new high on Thursday, police in Australia’s largest city have asked military assistance to enforce a coronavirus lockdown.

New South Wales police, according to Commissioner Mick Fuller, have requested the deployment of 300 Australian Defence Force soldiers to “increase its operational footprint.”

The five-million-strong city is in the fifth week of a lockdown that will last until the end of August.

Stay-at-home orders have failed to eliminate new infections, and compliance has been inconsistent.

Residents of Sydney are only permitted to leave their homes for the purposes of exercise, essential work, medical treatment, and shopping for basic essentials such as food.

However, Sydneysiders have been having coffee and chatting with friends in parks and coastal promenades for weeks.

Fines have been increasingly handed out to individuals who break the rules, and Fuller warned that efforts would be stepped up in the coming days.

Thousands of people gathered in central Sydney last weekend to oppose the measures, and further protests have been planned.

Police have also asked for more authority to shut down firms that they claim are breaking social distancing guidelines.

Gladys Berejiklian, the state’s premier, cautioned on Thursday that the outbreak, which started in mid-June when a driver for an international flight crew acquired the virus, is “certain to get worse.”

Officials in Sydney announced 239 new illnesses, a new high for this outbreak, which now has 2,810 cases.

Many experts have cautioned that Sydney’s lockdown might last for months longer because only 14% of the Australian population has been vaccinated.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supplies are running low, and there is significant skepticism about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is limiting the vaccine’s dissemination.