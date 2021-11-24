SYA is Def Jam’s first female Malaysian rapper to shatter the taboo.

SYA, a Malaysian hip-hop singer who wears sunglasses and a tiger print attire while rapping into a microphone, urges for empowerment while slamming preconceptions about Muslim women.

Her debut track “PrettyGirlBop” explores misogyny and acceptance in her Muslim-majority hometown, and she is the first female signing for Def Jam in Southeast Asia. The label is home to superstars like Jay-Z and Rihanna, as well as BTS and Justin Bieber.

“All I want is for women to feel more at ease in their own flesh,” SYA, who has long dark hair, told AFP.

“I don’t have to pretend to be someone else in order to fit into society’s ideals.”

Scenes of SYA dressed in white caressing a cat wearing a pearl necklace in a luxury bedroom are included in the tune, which also features up-and-coming Singapore musician Yung Raja.

It then flips to her holding a snake and wearing a leopard print jacket, proudly rapping: “I want to be like myself,” underscoring her wish for women to not be pigeonholed.

She is one of a slew of new musicians signed by Def Jam’s Southeast Asian division from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The 25-year-old, who has been hailed as a rising star in the profession, claims she has received online harassment from others who believe her behavior is inappropriate for a young Muslim woman.

“I’ve received a lot of disturbing comments,” the rapper says, adding that she’s been accused of being a prostitute and that her faith has been called into doubt.

“‘Do you think she’s a Muslim?’ How much does it cost per night? ‘What is she doing exposing so much skin?'” Despite its wealth, Malaysian society remains conservative, with critics claiming that women’s rights are not adequately safeguarded and harassment is prevalent.

SYA claims she is fighting the “patriarchal mindset” and “sexualisation” of individuals who don’t fit the stereotypes of Muslim women.

The majority of Malaysia’s ethnic Malay Muslims practice a moderate style of Islam, and while the majority of women wear a headscarf, it is not required by law.

Conservative Islam, supported by hardline politicians and preachers, has been gaining ground, accompanied by increased criticism of any actions or behavior viewed as damaging the faith.

SYA, whose true name is Nur Batrisya Mohammad Nazri, believes that art and religion should be kept separate.

“What does (faith) have to do with my work as an artist?” she wondered.

The artist, who spent much of her childhood abroad, exploded into the scene. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.