Swiss voters overwhelmingly support same-gender marriage.

In a referendum held on Sunday, nearly two-thirds of Swiss voters endorsed the government’s plan to legalize same-sex marriage, with activists hailing it as a watershed moment for homosexual rights in the country.

On a 52 percent turnout, 64 percent of voters in 20 of the wealthy Alpine nation’s 23 cantons favored the move.

Switzerland was one of the last countries in Western Europe to prohibit same-gender marriage.

Opponents successfully prompted a referendum in response to the government’s “marriage for all” policies.

According to Olga Baranova, a spokeswoman for the “yes” committee, “the Swiss have dropped a giant ‘yes’ into the voting box.”

She was at a restaurant in Bern, Switzerland’s capital, where drag performer Mona Gamie performed Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love” to ecstatic applause as part of the “yes” campaign’s celebrations, which were decked out in rainbow-colored balloons.

Baranova stated, “Today does not affect my nation.”

“Today demonstrates the shift in attitude that has occurred over the previous 20 years. It is, in fact, a reflection of society’s broad and important acceptance of LGBT people.”

Although homosexuality was decriminalized in Switzerland in 1942, many municipal and regional police forces kept “gay registers” until the early 1990s.

Civil partnerships for same-sex couples are already possible, with roughly 700 being established each year.

However, this status does not confer the same privileges as marriage, such as the ability to obtain citizenship and the ability to adopt children together.

Last December, the Swiss parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex couples to marry in the country of 8.6 million people, after years of debate and discussion.

However, it was challenged under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, with opponents collecting the necessary 50,000 signatures to force a referendum.

“After eight years of campaigning, we are finally able to enjoy this victory,” Deborah Heanni, a member of the Libero collective that pushed for “yes,” told AFP.

“It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day for equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the entire LGBT community,” said Jan Muller of the “yes” campaign.

Same-sex couples will be able to marry in civil ceremonies and will have the same privileges as other married couples as a result of the legislation reform.

Foreign spouses will be able to apply for citizenship in a streamlined process, and same-sex couples will be able to adopt together.

Lesbian couples will be allowed to vote, which proved to be the most contentious component of the referendum campaign.