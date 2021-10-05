Suu Kyi’s incitement trial has no defense witnesses, according to her lawyer.

According to his lawyer, an American journalist who has been detained by Myanmar’s government since May has been charged with a second crime.

Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was stopped as he attempted to leave the country at Yangon International Airport.

He is currently on trial for allegedly promoting military disobedience, a charge that carries a potential sentence of three years in prison.

On Monday, he was charged with another count of unlawful association at Insein prison in Yangon, according to his lawyer Than Zaw Aung.

The colonial-era statute also carries a maximum term of three years in prison if convicted.

It has previously been used to target journalists who make contact with Myanmar’s many ethnic armed groups, which are battling the government for greater autonomy and control over natural resources.

The second trial for Fenster is set to begin on October 15, according to Than Zaw Aung.

He said that his client was “in good health” but had “dropped a little weight.”

When Fenster, 37, was held on May 24, he had been working for Frontier for almost a year and was on his way home to meet his family.

During a conference call with American journalists in August, family members stated he contracted Covid-19 during his detention.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic government in a February 1 coup.

As the junta strives to tighten control over the flow of information by limiting internet access and cancelling the licenses of local media outlets, the press has been squeezed.

According to Reporting ASEAN, a monitoring group, more than 100 journalists have been imprisoned since the putsch.

According to the report, 48 people are still being held in detention.