Suspension of Kaisa’s stock adds to China’s property sector’s woes.

Kaisa, a Chinese property developer, halted share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday on concerns about its capacity to make payments and the risk of contagion spreading throughout the country’s debt-ridden real estate sector.

When the Chinese government launched a campaign last year to curb excessive debt among real estate enterprises as well as wild consumer speculation, it triggered a crisis in the industry.

Companies that had accumulated massive debt to expand saw the taps shut off and were forced to struggle to finish projects, pay contractors, and satisfy both local and international repayments.

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest real estate firm by sales but one of the country’s most indebted, became the latest company to frighten investors when it disclosed on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt exchange that would have bought it critical time.

The company said on Wednesday morning that it was suspending trading in Hong Kong, where it is listed, “pending the Company’s release of an announcement containing inside information.”

This is the company’s second suspension of trade in the last month.

Kaisa said last month that it would postpone the repayment of some of its bonds by providing an exchange for at least $380 million in notes, which would have allowed them some breathing room to find money later.

However, the offer fell short of the required 95 percent support from bondholders for the plan to proceed.

The corporation now has $11.6 billion in outstanding dollar notes. It was the first Chinese developer to default on a dollar debt when it did so in 2015.

Evergrande is the most indebted Chinese property company, having sparked the present confidence crisis earlier this summer.

Before Beijing began to rein on the sector, the Shenzhen-based colossus piled up a staggering $300 billion in loans.

Evergrande missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a default as the company prepares for a government-backed mega-restructuring.

Some of the $82.5 million in past-due coupon payments owed by the end of Tuesday — when a 30-day grace period expired — remained unpaid, according to Bloomberg News.

Evergrande’s default is now “inevitable,” according to rating agency S&P.

Evergrande has been questioned as to whether it is simply too large to fail, given that its failure would send shockwaves through the Chinese economy.

