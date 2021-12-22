Survivors of the Philippine typhoon beg for assistance, saying, “We have nothing left.”

Concepcion Tumanda searches through the mud-caked rubble of her home on a Philippine island devastated by Typhoon Rai, which killed hundreds of people and left survivors begging for food and water across the country.

Last Thursday, the tropical storm Rai crashed into the renowned tourist resort of Bohol, dropping heavy rain, ripping off roofs, uprooting trees, and shattering fishing boats.

Tumanda wept as she stood amid the rubble of her home in the riverside town of Loboc, telling AFP, “The house was demolished, everything was broken.”

“We’re out of options.”

After Rai flooded communities and drove residents rushing to their rooftops, Bohol — known for its dive locations, undulating “Chocolate Hills,” and small tarsier primates — was one of the hardest hit islands.

According to Governor Arthur Yap’s Facebook post, at least 98 persons died. A total of 16 people were still missing.

After the island’s electricity and communications were knocked out, Yap begged with President Rodrigo Duterte to send funds to buy food and water for the island’s desperate population.

Giselle Toledo, whose home was carried away by floodwaters, said, “We need food, especially rice, and water.”

“We were unable to save any of the items. We don’t know where to begin again in our lives.” Rai wreaked havoc on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of the storm’s 195 kilometer (120 mile) per hour winds.

In the typhoon-hit districts, where at least 375 people were killed, Duterte proclaimed a state of calamity, freeing up cash for relief efforts and allowing local officials the right to control prices.

Ships, boats, planes, and vehicles have been dispatched to give food, water, and medical supplies to survivors.

Aid is also being distributed by the Red Cross, and a rising number of foreign countries have given millions of dollars in financial aid.

Local leaders and people, on the other hand, grumble that it is not arriving quickly enough.

“Please expedite relief; it’s our only hope because we don’t have anything else,” said a worker on a floating restaurant on the Loboc River that was destroyed by the storm.

Long lines of people have formed along the roadsides of Bohol, waiting to replenish empty water drums, while big throngs of motorbike riders queue up at gas stations.

“Our main difficulty is water,” said Jocelyn Escuerdo, who is staying with her family in an evacuation center after being displaced.

“The relief buckets aren’t very big, only five litres, so we’re always out of water,” she explained, adding that they had “just enough.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.