Survivors of Hurricane Matthew have been dealt another cruel blow with the earthquake in Haiti.

Only a sign showing where the district of Marceline stood before every last house crumbled in Saturday’s earthquake – the latest blow to an area no stranger to natural disaster – remains an hour’s drive from Haiti’s southern shore.

Life in Haiti’s southwest region has been marred by tragedy since Hurricane Matthew wreaked catastrophic damage in October 2016, demolishing an estimated 200,000 houses and killing hundreds of people.

“When Matthew died, my house’s roof was carried away. “I was able to rebuild it thanks to a Canadian organization,” Bertha Jean Louis said Tuesday, standing in front of her now-destroyed sheet metal home.

Only a mass of concrete, shattered furniture, and shredded linens left from the 43-year-existence. old’s Her house, like her mother’s, was destroyed by the earthquake that shook their neighborhood near Camp Perrin.

With few exceptions, houses on both sides of the road that traverses the southern peninsula collapsed under the power of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

“We require assistance in locating a home. That is all there is to it. We’re used to it, so we’ll make do. We’ll farm the land to make a living,” Jean Louis explained.

Her upbeat, assertive tone conceals the recent tragedies that have befallen her: the death of her 35-year-old brother in the collapse of their shared home, her husband’s hospitalization with injuries to both legs, and the fact that she is now caring for her 75-year-old mother alone while four months pregnant.

“I’ve been wearing the same dress since Saturday. I can’t risk saving anything by going under the rubble. Because I have nothing stored, I just wash my underwear and then wash my dress when it’s dry,” she explained.

“I’m completely discouraged, but I have faith that the Lord would give us help from another country, as he did after Matthew. That is why I remain hopeful.”

Her next-door neighbor, who has also lost everything, is hard at work erecting a tin shelter in front of what is left of his home.

“I took in a lot of folks after Matthew. Because the entire neighborhood had been demolished, I welcomed them here. But I can’t help them today since I’m on the street myself,” Claude Altime explained.

When Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti in 2016, it left a trail of death and ruin in its wake, killing over 500 people and causing about $2 billion in damage.

