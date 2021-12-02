Supply Chain Bottlenecks Are Expected Until Summer 2022, According to Siemens Chairman.

Supply chain challenges are expected to persist into summer 2022, according to the CEO of the world’s largest container shipping company.

The paucity of truck drivers to deliver goods from ports to stores, and eventually to consumers, according to Jim Snabe, chairman of German giant Siemens and Danish shipping business Maersk, would likely ensure logjams endure through the middle of 2022, according to CNBC.

Siemens AG, situated in Munich, is Europe’s largest industrial manufacturing corporation, with international branch offices, while Maersk, a Danish business conglomerate, is the Maersk Group’s largest operating affiliate.

According to Snabe, the supply chain disruption is now causing the most hardship on the West Coast.

“Right now, we’re seeing congestion especially on the West Coast of the United States, where the ports are overflowing,” Snabe told CNBC.

Maersk had 84 vessels waiting in port for an average of 18 days, according to Snabe. He went on to say that the stopped containers deplete the shipping industry’s capacity by sitting idle, causing disruption across the supply chain.

While demand for physical things has increased dramatically since the middle of 2020, consumer spending on services has decreased, according to Snabe.

More people working from home and investing in their homes were important factors.

“Goods commerce has really increased, not decreased,” Snabe remarked in the interview. “You have increased demand and lesser capacity, not because there aren’t enough ships, but because they aren’t sailing due to congestion.” Snabe remarked that in order to see the light at the end of the tunnel, a balance must be struck between rising demand and shrinking capacity.

“We expect it’ll happen in the middle of next year, but not sooner,” Snabe added.