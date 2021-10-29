Supply and chip issues are weighing on Amazon and Apple.

On Thursday, Amazon and Apple revealed billions of dollars in quarterly profits, but supply chain bottlenecks and the massive chip shortfall hurt the internet titans, who had been riding a pandemic-fueled wave.

Apple stated it was unable to meet demand for its iconic iPhone and iPad due to supply restrictions, while Amazon struggled to find products and personnel to meet demand.

People relied on both companies’ products and services during the pandemic, but now ripple effects such as a shortage of computer chips and rising labor prices are casting a shadow.

Amazon announced on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter fell to $3.2 billion as expenditures rose due to the pandemic, hiring, and inventory shortages.

The e-commerce behemoth’s revenues increased to $110.8 billion, but its profit was less than half of what it was in the same quarter last year.

“We’ve always maintained that when faced with the decision between optimizing for short-term profitability against what’s best for customers over the long term, we’ll choose the latter,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a message explaining why the business has to pay more to do its work.

Apple announced on Thursday that its profit soared in the most recent quarter, despite massive revenue falling short of experts’ projections.

The iPhone maker reported a net income of $20.5 billion on revenue of $83.4 billion, a new high for the September quarter.

The semiconductor shortage, which was driven by a combination of causes including increased demand owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and trade tensions between the US and China, has impacted sectors all around the world, from computer companies to car manufacturers.

One aspect of the supply difficulty, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, was a chip shortage, while there were also Covid-related production difficulties in Southeast Asia.

“It affects almost all of our products,” he explained.

The results come after Microsoft, Alphabet’s parent company Google, and Facebook’s scandal-plagued parent company, Facebook, declared huge profits this week, despite Twitter reporting a significant loss owing to a shareholder litigation settlement.

Antitrust regulators are paying more attention to Big Tech, particularly Apple, which has appealed a landmark US court verdict that would require the iPhone maker to relinquish its grip on its online app store.

However, the pandemic has driven demand for internet services, which has surged back to center stage in the United States with the Delta variant spike.

A expanding number of customers, in Amazon’s case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.