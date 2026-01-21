Supertech Gadget Promises 25% Fuel Savings, 80% Emission Reduction

Kenyan motorists struggling with soaring petrol prices now have a potential solution in the form of a new device, “Supertech,” which promises to reduce fuel consumption by up to 25% while slashing emissions by 80%. Marketed by Hunters Realtime Ltd., this solid immersion gadget, submerged inside a vehicle’s fuel tank, claims to optimize combustion, offering a cleaner and more efficient burn of fuel.

How It Works

The device, which is described as a “combustion optimizer,” works by weakening the molecular bonds of hydrocarbons in the fuel, allowing it to burn more thoroughly. CEO Dickson Karuga explains that the gadget uses simple chemistry to loosen the van der Waals forces that bind hydrocarbon chains. This enhances the fuel’s interaction with oxygen, leading to improved power output and reduced soot production.

The benefits are tangible. Users have reported fuel savings ranging from 8% to 25%, which could lead to substantial savings for commercial drivers, such as truck owners, who could save thousands of shillings each month. The device’s payback period is estimated to be as short as six weeks for high-mileage users.

Financial and Environmental Impact

Beyond the immediate financial relief, the Supertech gadget also offers a “green” bonus, as it is said to reduce harmful gas emissions by up to 80%. This positions it as a tool that could contribute to the ongoing fight against climate change, aligning with global calls for more sustainable transportation solutions.

The gadget is priced between KES 14,850 for small cars and KES 40,000 for larger vehicles like trucks. Despite its innovative claims, the product has received some skepticism, with critics questioning the legitimacy of many fuel-saving devices. However, Supertech comes with European certification and local endorsements from fleet managers, lending it credibility in a market wary of “snake oil” solutions.

As fuel prices continue to rise in Kenya, many are turning to this Italian technology as a potential survival tool in a challenging economic landscape. For those looking to stretch their fuel budget and cut down on emissions, Supertech is rapidly gaining attention as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option.