Sunscreen Spray Products from Coppertone have been recalled due to the presence of a carcinogen.

After discovering that certain lots of five sunscreen spray products contain benzene, a human carcinogen, Coppertone is recalling those lots.

According to a corporate notification issued on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the recall concerns 12 batches of Coppertone sunscreen spray products made between January 10 and June 15, 2021. CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S, CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S, CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S, CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S, and CT SPORT SPRAY SPF50 1.6OZ 24S are among the goods affected.

Exposure to benzene, whether inhaled, swallowed, or absorbed via the skin, may raise the risk of malignancies like leukemia and other blood diseases. A number of diseases have been related to it, including acute lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained that benzene might cause cells to “not operate appropriately.” It can impair the immune system or cause the bone marrow to “not create enough red blood cells.”

According to the EPA, the severity of benzene poisoning is determined on the route, amount, and duration of exposure. The age and pre-existing medical condition of the person who was exposed are also important considerations.

In the case of the current recall, the business says it hasn’t received “any complaints of adverse occurrences” as a result of it.

According to Coppertone, which is owned by Beiersdorf, “daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies,” and the sunscreen sprays are being recalled “out of an abundance of caution.”

The FDA website has photographs of the affected items’ packaging as well as the particular lot numbers, UPCs, and production dates of the recalled Coppertone sunscreen sprays. They were sold “nationally” in the United States through a variety of merchants.

Those who may have purchased the product are advised to stop using it and properly dispose of it. If anyone has any questions about the recall, they can phone the firm at 1-888-921-1537.

According to the release, “the FDA and other medical authorities recognize the public health benefits of sunscreens and strongly advocate the use of sunscreen in conjunction with other sun protection measures.”