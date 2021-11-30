Suncity’s stock plummeted after its CEO was arrested.

Suncity, Macau’s largest junket operator, saw its stock collapse by more than 48% on Tuesday after its CEO Alvin Chau was arrested for allegedly running illicit betting operations in other countries.

Following his arrest over the weekend on suspicion of running an unlawful syndicate, Chau was taken into custody by a criminal court in the city on Monday, causing new economic concerns in the gaming enclave.

Chau is accused of heading a criminal gang, money laundering, and unlawful gambling, according to the city’s prosecutor, crimes that carry a sentence of three to twelve years in prison.

Trading in Chau’s Suncity Group was paused in Hong Kong on Monday, but when it restarted on Tuesday, it plummeted, losing over half of its value to settle at HK$0.13.

Late Monday, Suncity informed Hong Kong’s stock market that Chau had resigned from the board of directors and that the probe would have an impact on operations.

Mainland China prohibits almost all forms of gambling, although Macau, a former Portuguese colony with a casino sector larger than Las Vegas, allows it.

Macau police arrested Chau and ten other senior executives in a midnight raid and handed them over to the prosecution on Saturday.

Six people were granted bail, but they were not allowed to leave the city.

Prosecutors said the organization built up an illegal internet betting platform in the Philippines and utilized live broadcasts to lure mainland Chinese customers for large-scale online gaming.

They claim that money was transferred from the operation through Macau bank accounts and underground banking methods.

Chau was apprehended in Macau two days after officials in Wenzhou, China, stated that they had issued their own warrant for his arrest for running an illegal gambling ring.

Macau police claimed their probe, which lasted two years, was different from the mainland’s.

It’s the first time a high-profile figure from Macau’s gambling business has been arrested as part of the government’s ongoing crackdown on the industry, which began in September with promises to enhance government regulation.

The value of Macau’s six biggest casino operators has plummeted by millions this week.

The great majority of Macau’s gamblers are mainland Chinese, and junket operators like Suncity arrange for high-rollers to visit for legal gambling.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption effort, big-spending gamblers and corrupt officials who might fly to Macau to place bets and launder money have being scrutinized more closely.

Macau revealed intentions in September to place government representation on the boards of licensed operators to oversee their activities and to criminalize underground banking in the business, prompting a sell-off.