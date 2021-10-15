Suicide Attack On A Shiite Mosque In Kandahar, Afghanistan.

According to Taliban officials, a suicide bomber targeted a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during Friday prayers, killing at least 33 people and injured 74 others.

The bombing happened barely a week after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack in Kandahar, the Taliban’s spiritual heartland.

“According to our preliminary findings, a suicide bomber detonated a device inside the mosque. To learn more, we’ve initiated an investigation “On the condition of anonymity, a local Taliban official informed AFP.

“Thirty-three bodies and 74 wounded individuals have been brought to our hospital so far,” a doctor at the city’s prominent Mirwais hospital told AFP.

A toll of more than 30 was confirmed by other medical sources and a provincial official, and at least 15 ambulances were racing to and from the area.

“We’re really overwhelmed,” the doctor said to AFP.

“Too many dead bodies and injured individuals have been brought to our hospital. We anticipate that there will be more to come. We require blood immediately. We’ve urged all of Kandahar’s local media to encourage people to donate blood.” Three explosions were heard, according to an eyewitness, one near the mosque’s front door, another in a southern region, and a third where worshipers wash before their prayers.

Another witness claimed that three bombs shook the mosque in the town’s center during Friday prayers, which are the busiest of the week.

“We are horrified to learn that an explosion occurred at a Shiite brotherhood mosque in Kandahar city’s first district, in which a number of our compatriots were slain and wounded,” said Qari Sayed Khosti, a spokesman for the Taliban movement, which rules Afghanistan.

Body parts were seen laying on the floor of the Fatemieh mosque in graphic photographs posted to social media, which could not be authenticated right away.

“After we finished praying, the firing began. Then there were two or three explosions “Ahmadullah, a local neighbor, agreed.

“There were many martyred and wounded individuals laying there. I’m not sure what happened after that.” Last Friday, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) attacked a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, killing dozens of worshippers.

The group, which is a bitter adversary of the Taliban, a Sunni Islamist organisation, claimed responsibility for the attacks on Shiite worshippers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.