Sudan’s deposed prime minister claims that a solution hinges on the return of the government: Ministry.

Sudan’s deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stated Monday that restoring his administration, which was deposed in a military coup, might pave the way for a political solution in the country, according to the information ministry.

Hamdok spoke with the ambassadors of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway during a meeting at his residence, where he under on house arrest, according to the ministry that remains loyal to the prime minister.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the cabinet and the ruling combined military-civilian Sovereign Council on October 25, putting an end to Sudan’s transition to full democratic administration following the toppling of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Burhan proclaimed a state of emergency and jailed Sudan’s civilian leadership, including Hamdok and members of his administration, in an act strongly denounced globally.

Hamdok, a well-known international economist, was eventually released and placed under house arrest.

According to the information ministry’s Facebook page, the ousted prime minister “insisted on the legitimacy of his government and transitional institutions.”

“The release of cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could open the road to a solution,” he added, according to the ministry.

According to the statement, Hamdok urged that Sudan’s situation be restored to its pre-coup status, refusing to deal with the military government.

The three ambassadors also notified Hamdok that US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, will arrive in Khartoum at dawn Tuesday “to pursue measures to calm the conflict,” according to the statement.

A Sudanese lawyer for the imprisoned civilian leaders said earlier Monday that their whereabouts are unknown and that they are in a “serious legal scenario.”

Kamal al-Gizouli is the principal defense lawyer on a team of lawyers who have stepped up to represent them, with their families’ support.

“We went to an agency where they were believed to have been held,” Gizouli added, “but we found that they were not there.”

Gizouli voiced concern for the inmates’ safety and urged those holding them to reveal their whereabouts.

“These detainees are in the most perilous legal situation,” he said, adding that he didn’t know anything about their case or who was in charge of the probe.

The whereabouts of his cabinet and the members of the council tasked with preparing the country for full civilian control are unknown.

Burhan had chaired the council since August 2019, working alongside Hamdok's government under a power-sharing agreement that outlined the.